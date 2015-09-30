(Repeats to more subscribers with new slug)
Sept 29 Mining and trading group Glencore
has said it plans to sell assets as part of a wider
plan to cut heavy debts built up through years of rapid
expansion.
The London-listed company is under pressure to cut its net
debt of $30 billion, one of the largest in the industry, as
prices for its key products, such as copper and coal, slump.
The company expects to raise about $2 billion from the sale
of assets, including agriculture and precious metals.
Below are some of Glencore's assets.
Agriculture
* Glencore says it plans to sell minority stakes in its
agriculture assets, including infrastructure, to strategic
investors.
* The firm's agricultural products include grain, oilseeds,
cotton and sugar.
* It has facilities for storage, handling and processing.
* Glencore bought Viterra, Canada's largest grain handler,
in 2012 for C$6.1 billion, cementing its status as a
commodity-trading powerhouse.
Metals and Minerals
* Glencore also says it plans to sell a "stream" of rights
to precious metals produced as by-products at its base metals
mines.
* The company has interests in copper, zinc, lead, nickel,
ferroalloys, alumina, aluminium and iron ore.
* Copper is the largest contributor to Glencore's earnings.
* Glencore's copper assets include operations in Africa -
Katanga, Mutanda and Mopani; in Latin America - the Antapaccay
mine in Peru, a 44 percent stake in the Collahuasi mine in Chile
and a 37.5 percent interest in Antamina mine in Peru; and some
assets in Australia.
* The Katanga and Mopani operations are under review and
Glencore has suspended production at the mines for 18 months.
* Glencore is one of the biggest zinc producers and has both
mines such as Mt. Isa in Australia and refining operations such
as Portovesme in Italy.
Energy
* The business focuses on coal and oil.
* Glencore has coal assets in Australia, South Africa and
Colombia.
* Glencore's Optimum Coal mine in South Africa is under
'business rescue', which allows a financially distressed company
to temporarily delay creditors' claims against it or its assets.
* Glencore's oil assets are located in Chad.
* The company said in August it would take a $790 million
charge on oil assets in Chad after a fall in oil prices.
Inventories
* Glencore had $23.6 billion worth of production and
marketing inventories at the end of June, with the bulk from the
marketing business.
* Glencore says it cut "readily marketable inventories" by
$1.5 billion during the first six months of the year and says it
plans further cuts to working capital over the next year.
Source - company website, reports.
