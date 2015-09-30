(Repeats story published late on Tuesday, with no changes)

By Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly

LONDON, Sept 29 Lenders remain supportive of embattled commodities trader and mining company Glencore , which has around $13 billion of liquidity available and can finance its debt maturities for two years, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Glencore's shares rose sharply on Tuesday after the company said that it remained "operationally and financially robust" in response to wild gyrations in its equity and bond prices this week.

Its shares sank to a record low on Monday on concerns that the group is not doing enough to cut its $29.6 billion debt pile to help to withstand a prolonged slump in commodities prices. But loan bankers are taking a more sanguine view.

"We are watching quite carefully, but without the concern or type of hysteria you are seeing in equities," a head of loan syndicate at a bank said. "If the company is left to resolve its own issues, we are quite confident that they will do so."

Glencore signed a $15.25 billion revolving credit in June this year, which is its main corporate funding facility and the second largest loan in Europe, the Middle East and Africa so far in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Glencore's half-year report said $6.57 billion of the loan had been drawn by June 30, leaving $10.4 billion of liquidity.

The company raised an additional $2.5 billion in a share placement in September, giving a total of around $13 billion of unrestricted liquidity, including cash on its balance sheet, the sources familiar with the situation said.

Glencore's $15.25 billion loan is not affected by recent equity volatility as it does not have financial covenants.

"There is no issue of financial covenants," the syndicate head said.

Although Glencore's cash flow has dropped and it is not meeting its earnings forecast, there are no covenant conditions, he added.

NO MAJOR DRAW DOWNS

Glencore's $15.25 billion loan consists of a $8.45 billion, 12-month revolving credit and a $6.8 billion, five-year revolving credit. Both tranches have extension options and can be extended until 2018 and 2022 respectively.

Bankers do not expect Glencore to make any major additional drawings on the revolving credits to avoid increasing leverage after saying that it intends to reduce net debt by a third by the end of next year.

"The company has not indicated to us that they plan to draw large amounts of those facilities," the loan syndicate head said.

Glencore is currently paying an interest rate of 40-45 basis points (bp) over U.S. Libor on drawings under the existing $15.25 billion loan, the company said.

Further draw-downs on the revolving credit could threaten Glencore's investment-grade credit rating. Glencore is currently rated BBB by Standard and Poor's and Baa2 by Moody's Investors Services.

Bankers said that Glencore could have to pay higher margins if it had to refinance debt early, but they view this as unlikely and believe the company will focus on its core business and asset sales going forward.

"The company has the ability with assets to do what it said it will do which is to reduce debt," the syndicate head said.

(Additional reporting by Alex Chambers in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)