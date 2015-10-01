Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON Oct 1 Commodities giant Glencore told investors it was on track to reduce its debt by $10 billion with two key deals to close at the end of this year and early next, analysts from Barclays said on Thursday.
Barclays, which organised the meeting, said it believed the company has managed to address many concerns, which in recent weeks have sent Glencore's stock plummeting.
"Our credit colleagues believe the company can retain its credit rating, although the market clearly disagrees with this," analysts from Barclays said. (Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)
FRANKFURT, April 6 German billionaire Dietmar Hopp is preparing to put medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann on the block as he reshuffles his portfolio, three people close to the matter said.
NEW YORK, April 6 A spike in first-quarter US syndicated loan refinancing activity helped to sharply boost underwriting fees for arranging banks, even though the deals typically pay lower fees than new loans, according to Freeman Consulting Services.