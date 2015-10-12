LONDON Oct 12 Glencore said on Monday it plans to sell copper mines in Australia and Chile as the mining and trading company aims to reduce its debt pile.

Glencore said it would to sell its wholly-owned Cobar copper mine in Australia and Lomas Bayas copper mine in Chile after receiving a number of unsolicited expressions of interest from potential buyers.

"This will allow potential buyers to bid to purchase either one or both of the mines and may or may not result in a sale," Glencore said in a statement.

