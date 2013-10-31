MELBOURNE Nov 1 PanAust Ltd has agreed to buy Glencore Xstrata's majority stake in the Frieda River copper project in Papua New Guinea for up to $125 million, well below initial expectations for the stake.

Xstrata put the 81.8 percent stake in the undeveloped mine up for sale nearly 18 months ago before the company was taken over by Glencore, and at the time it was estimated to be worth more than $2 billion.

Under a large mine plan, Frieda River was expected to yield 304,000 tonnes of copper at an average cost of 71 U.S. cents per pound over the first five years, however, the mine plan has since been trimmed to focus on a smaller near term development.

Under that plan, PanAust has agreed to pay Glencore $75 million in two tranches initially and up to $50 million more, based on a 2 percent net smelter return royalty, once the development is completed.

PanAust has also agreed to acquire a 7.5 percent stake in Highlands Pacific Ltd, the minority partner in Frieda River, for A$5 million ($4.7 million).

Once the deal is concluded, PanAust will own 80 percent of Frieda River and Highlands Pacific 20 percent. The Papua New Guinea government has a right to acquire a 30 percent stake in the project.

The sale helps Glencore meet a requirement to sell down copper stakes, imposed by the Chinese government as a condition for approving the takeover of Xstrata.