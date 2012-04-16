* BBC Panorama says under-18s work at Glencore mine in DRC
* CEO says workers are there without its authorisation
* Documentary also says firm responsible for environmental
damage
* Company says has put in place facility to stop legacy acid
problem
By Sarah Young
LONDON, April 16 Commodities trader Glencore
has denied it employs under-18s working at a copper
mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying any mining at
the mothballed site is without its authority.
The BBC's Panorama current affairs show, due to be
broadcast on Monday, said it had footage of youngsters under the
age of 18 working at a mine where Glencore owns a licence to
operate.
The company, which floated last year after four decades of
closely guarded privacy, said it had stopped work at the mine in
2008.
Glencore's chief executive Ivan Glasenberg said in comments
released by the BBC and due to be screened on the programme that
the child miners were working "against all of our
authorisation".
Miners filmed by the BBC at the Tilwezembe mine were part of
a group of artisanal miners who had taken over the area in 2010,
Glasenberg said.
The company says it plans to resume mining at the site at
some point in the future and that in the meantime it is in talks
with the government to determine how best to handle what it has
called an invasion by artisanal miners.
"We definitely do not profit from child labour in any part
of the world. This is adhered to strictly," Glasenberg told the
programme.
Liberum analyst Dominic O'Kane said all mining companies
faced break-ins by unemployed local people, trying to mine
high-grade ore on their licence areas.
"To say they're employed by Glencore or any other mining
companies just isn't true," he said, noting that he had not yet
seen the documentary.
BBC Panorama, which filmed the programme in the south east
of the Democratic Republic of Congo in February, has called the
programme "Billionaires Behaving Badly?" and on its website said
Glencore stands accused of reckless greed.
The broadcaster also said Glencore was responsible for
environmental damage in the African country. It accused Glencore
of having pumped acid used in mining into a local river.
Glasenberg, who owns 15.8 percent of Glencore and has a net
worth of $7.3 billion according to Forbes, said Glencore had
inherited the acid problem when it took control of operations at
a refinery in 2009 and had since worked to put in place
facilities to end the discharge.
Glencore said that in the last few weeks it had completed
the project to end the release of acid into the river.
Shares in Glencore, which is in the process of trying to buy
Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata for $41 billion, traded up 1
percent to 403.8 pence at 1129 GMT, outperforming the European
mining index which was 0.5 percent higher.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Paul Hoskins and Matthew
Tostevin)