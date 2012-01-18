LONDON Jan 18 The PASAR copper smelter and refinery in the Philippines is shut after a fire earlier this month, majority owner Glencore International said on Wednesday.

"There was a fire at Pasar on 2 January ... We are working to ensure the facility is back up and running as soon as possible," Glencore spokesman Simon Buerk said in an email.

The smelter processes 720,000 tonnes of copper concentrate a year, and the refinery has an annual capacity of 215,000 tonnes of cathodes, according to the company's website (www.pasar.net.ph). (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Jane Baird)