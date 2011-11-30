* Terminates deal to buy 70 pct of Marcobre from CST Mining
* Cites CST Mining failure to satisfy conditions
* Analysts cheer sign Glencore won't pursue M&A at any cost
* CST Mining shares hit record low
(Adds details throughout, shares, comment)
LONDON/HONG KONG, Nov 30 Commodity trader
and miner Glencore has pulled out of its planned $475
million acquisition of the owner of Peru's Mina Justa copper
project, citing the seller's failure to satisfy necessary
conditions.
Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodity trader,
had announced in July it planned to buy a 70 percent interest in
Marcobre -- owner of Mina Justa and the Marcona copper property
-- from CST Mining Group.
It had extended an initial October deadline for the deal to
Nov. 30. "As not all of the conditions were satisfied by the New
Long Stop Date, Glencore terminated the agreement with CST
Mining Group in accordance with its terms," Glencore said.
Analysts welcomed Glencore's move as a sign the trader,
which has signalled its appetite for deals, will not pursue
acquisitions for the sake of growth alone.
"An unwillingness to execute M&A at any cost reinforces our
view that management has a rigid attention to prudent capital
allocation," Liberum analysts said in a note, adding Mina Justa
was targeted to produce 110,000 tonnes of copper per year with
capital expenditure of $745 million.
The news comes as Newmont Mining Corp halted work on
its $4.8 billion Conga gold project in Peru after the government
asked it to help calm violent protests.
Glencore shares were down 1.3 percent in London at 375 pence
at around 0950 GMT, outperforming a 2.1 percent drop in the
mining sector.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse CST said it did not
expect the cancellation to adversely impact its existing
business or financial position, but shares in the group touched
a record low of HK$0.078, down more than 20 percent from the
previous close.
CST said it would explore other options in relation to the
Mina Justa Project.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)