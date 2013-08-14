LONDON Aug 14 Miner and trader Glencore Xstrata
reported copper production increased by a fifth in the
first six months of 2013, driven by the ramp-up of mines
replacing depleted operations and a stronger performance in
Congo.
Glencore, which is due to report full half-year earnings
next week, gave no update on its closely-watched trading
division, but met market expectations with higher volumes in not
only copper, but also coal and agricultural products.
Among the diversified miners, Glencore Xstrata has the
biggest exposure to copper.
It produced 673,400 tonnes of the red metal in the first
half, broadly in line with forecasts, thanks to an increase in
Latin American operations including newly commissioned
Antapaccay in Peru, and operational improvements at Collahuasi
in Chile, in which it owns a stake.
In the second quarter, group copper production totalled
351,600 tonnes, up just over 22 percent.
African copper production alone, including Zambia as well as
the Democratic Republic of Congo, came to 171,500 tonnes in the
first six months - up more than 40 percent. Glencore expects
Katanga and Mutanda in Congo to hit annualised production
capacity of up to 270,00 tonnes and 200,000 tonnes respectively.
"Strong growth in African copper should increase market
confidence in Glencore's ability to develop and operate assets,"
analysts at Liberum, which has a "buy" rating on Glencore.
Zinc output, another key source of revenue for the combined
group, dipped 3 percent to 729,500 tonnes, hit by the impact of
declines at operations reaching the end of their mine lives.
Total coal production rose 4 percent, as Australian
operations and Prodeco in Colombia offset the impact of a strike
at Cerrejon, also in Colombia, a venture co-owned with Anglo
American and BHP Billiton.
The group will update the market on progress in the
integration of miner Xstrata on Sept. 10.
Shares in the commodities group were flat at 0710 GMT,
against a 1.3 percent drop in the broader sector.