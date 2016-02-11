UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Feb 11 Glencore reported a 5.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter copper output to 374,700 tonnes on Thursday after it shut down mines to help boost sliding prices.
Copper is the largest earner for the Swiss-based mining and trading company. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.