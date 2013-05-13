LONDON May 13 Miner Glencore Xstrata
said copper production rose 18 percent in the first quarter of
2013, as it ramps up new and expanded operations to substitute
depleted mines and benefits from increased production in Congo.
Among the diversified miners, Glencore Xstrata has the
biggest exposure to copper. It produced 321,800 tonnes in the
three months. African copper alone - set to benefit from two
Congolese expansion projects which Glencore said remained on
track - rose 44 percent on the same period a year ago.
In the first production statement since trader Glencore
merged with Xstrata in a deal completed earlier this month,
Glencore said the performance of its marketing division was
overall "broadly in line with our expectations".
In brief comments on the specific divisions, Glencore said
metals and minerals delivered "solid results" and energy - oil
and coal - saw "markedly improved profitability".
Agricultural products, however "made a slow start to the
year, in what is often a seasonally weaker quarter".