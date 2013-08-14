(Corrects direction of move in zinc in paragraph 3 to lower,
not higher)
LONDON Aug 14 Miner and trader Glencore Xstrata
reported copper production increased by a fifth in the
first six months of 2013, driven by new operations to replace
depleted mines and the ramp-up of its operations in the
Democratic Republic of Congo.
Among the diversified miners, Glencore Xstrata has the
biggest exposure to copper. It produced 673,400 tonnes of the
red metal in the first half, with African copper production
alone totalling 171,500 tonnes - up more than 40 percent.
Zinc output, a key source of revenue for the combined group,
ticked 3 percent lower to 729,500 tonnes.
The group, which is due to report half-year earnings on Aug.
20, gave no comment on its closely watched marketing division.
