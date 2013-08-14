(Corrects direction of move in zinc in paragraph 3 to lower, not higher)

LONDON Aug 14 Miner and trader Glencore Xstrata reported copper production increased by a fifth in the first six months of 2013, driven by new operations to replace depleted mines and the ramp-up of its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Among the diversified miners, Glencore Xstrata has the biggest exposure to copper. It produced 673,400 tonnes of the red metal in the first half, with African copper production alone totalling 171,500 tonnes - up more than 40 percent.

Zinc output, a key source of revenue for the combined group, ticked 3 percent lower to 729,500 tonnes.

The group, which is due to report half-year earnings on Aug. 20, gave no comment on its closely watched marketing division.