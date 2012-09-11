LONDON, Sept 11 Investor Qatar said on Tuesday
it had not yet decided whether to support Glencore's
revised bid for Xstrata and would announce a decision in
due course when it had considered all the implications.
Commodities trader Glencore laid out what it said was a
final $36 billion takeover offer for Xstrata on Monday,
following an unexpected turnaround that ended months of
stalemate with the miner's second-largest investor, Qatar.
"Qatar Holding will make its decision in due course after
giving careful consideration to the implications of the proposed
management changes, the other elements of the Revised Proposal
and the views of Xstrata's board," it said in a brief statement.