* Glencore bid up to 3.05 new shares for one Xstrata share
* New bid announced after late-night talks with Qatar
* Qatar owns 12 percent of Xstrata
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Kate Holton
LONDON, Sept 11 Qatar, Xstrata's
second-largest investor, has held back immediate support for
Glencore's raised bid for the miner, despite an apparent
rapprochement last week, saying in a rare statement on Tuesday
it was still considering its position.
The tiny, gas-rich Gulf state has become an unexpected
kingmaker in commodity trader Glencore's now $36 billion bid for
Xstrata, the world's fourth largest diversified miner, and its
efforts to create a mining and trading powerhouse.
Through aggressive buying in the market since the proposed
takeover was announced in February, Qatar's sovereign wealth
fund has built up a stake of more than 12 percent in Xstrata - a
key position in a deal structure that allows just 16.5 percent
of Xstrata shareholders to block any bid.
"Qatar Holding wishes to make clear that it has made no
decision yet as to whether or not it would accept the revised
proposal," it said in a brief statement, its first since
Glencore's revised final bid was released on Monday.
"QH will make its decision in due course after giving
careful consideration to the implications of the proposed
management changes, the other elements of the revised proposal
and the views of Xstrata's board."
Qatar's surprise announcement in June that it would not
support the initial offer from Glencore, which owns 34 percent
of Xstrata, eventually forced the commodities trader to back
down at the last minute last week and raise its all-share bid,
though not to the ratio initially demanded by the Gulf state.
Until Tuesday, Qatar had been silent on the revised offer.
Sources familiar with the matter have said Qatar, irked by
the assumption that it would automatically back any higher
Glencore offer, feels little pressure to decide on its position
immediately and could even wait beyond a statement from
Xstrata's board, due by Sept. 24, and hold out until closer to a
vote, which could be in over a month's time.
Other institutional shareholders, in the process of being
consulted by Xstrata's board as it considers its recommendation,
indicated on Monday they thought the deal could get done, though
not all were pleased with changes, including plans to make
Glencore's Ivan Glasenberg chief executive of the combined group
instead of Xstrata's Mick Davis.
Glencore confirmed on Monday that it was raising its bid to
3.05 new shares for every Xstrata share held, up from 2.8, which
Qatar had said was not enough.
Qatar had said in June that it saw the appropriate ratio as
3.25, but in recent days had indicated it could yield a little.
The revised offer represents a 27 percent premium to the
ratio at which Glencore and Xstrata were trading last week, when
the market believed the deal would collapse.
It was released after a weekend of intense negotiations and
has been seen by those close to the deal as more conciliatory
and less aggressive than proposals presented to Xstrata's board
on Friday, just minutes before the miner's shareholders were due
to vote on Glencore's original bid.