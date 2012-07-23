LONDON, July 23 Qatar Holding, the
second-largest shareholder in takeover target Xstrata,
has added to its stake in the miner, in its first purchase since
it made an unexpected demand for better terms from suitor
Glencore last month.
Qatar spent just under 5 million pounds ($7.8 million) to
buy an extra 590,390 shares on Friday at 8.47 pounds each,
according to a regulatory filing on Monday, taking its stake to
10.997 percent of the miner and building what is already the
largest holding after commodities trader Glencore's 34 percent.
Xstrata shares were trading at 8.18 pounds on Monday at 0915
GMT, down 2.7 percent, marginally above a 3.2 percent drop in
the broader UK mining sector, as fresh concerns
over Europe weighed on the market.
Glencore, aiming to build a mining and trading powerhouse by
tying up with Xstrata, is offering 2.8 new shares for every
Xstrata share in a $26 billion offer.
Qatar, which has largely built its stake since a takeover
bid was announced in February, was expected to support Glencore
but surprised the market in June by demanding an improved ratio
of 3.25.
Glencore and Qatar are currently locked in talks.
Xstrata shareholders are due to vote on the deal on Sept.
7., meaning, under UK rules, that Glencore has until around Aug.
24 if it is to change the terms of the bid. It could do so
later, but would have to reschedule the vote for a second time.
($1 = 0.6397 British pounds)
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)