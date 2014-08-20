LONDON Aug 20 Commodity trader and miner
Glencore said on Wednesday it will launch a share
buy-back programme of up to $1 billion as it posted a
forecast-beating 8 percent rise in first-half core profit.
Glencore said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation totalled $6.5 billion, beating a
company-provided analysts' consensus of $6.3 billion.
London-listed Glencore said last week that it had received
$6.5 billion after tax from the sale of its Peruvian copper
project Las Bambas to a Chinese consortium earlier this year,
boosting hopes of a special dividend for shareholders or a
buy-back.
