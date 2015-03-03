LONDON, March 3 Miner and commodity trader
Glencore said on Tuesday that it had taken an
impairment charge of $1.1 billion on lower commodity prices, as
it posted a 2 percent fall in 2014 core profit, in line with
analysts' expectations.
Core adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $12.8 billion, said Glencore,
which differs from its competitors in having a large trading
division, in addition to mining and oil assets.
Earnings from its marketing division rose 15 percent to
partially offset a fall in profits from its industrial division.
"The performance of our industrial activities inevitably
reflected the weaker price environment, particularly in energy
products, where price falls were the greatest," the company said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)