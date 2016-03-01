LONDON, March 1 Miner and commodity trader Glencore reported $5.8 billion of charges on Tuesday, mostly due to impairments following a slide in commodity prices, and a 32 percent fall in 2015 core profit.

Group adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $8.7 billion, Glencore said, in line with analysts' expectations.

Glencore also said in a statement it was confident of achieving $4-5 billion of asset disposals during the rest of 2016. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Mark Potter)