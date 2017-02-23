LONDON Feb 23 Miner and trader Glencore reported an 18 percent increase in core profits for 2016 on Thursday and said the company had never been so well positioned, although an ill-timed coal hedge had eaten into energy profits.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amorisation (EBITDA) were $10.3 billion, up 18 percent after a commodity price rebound in 2016 boosted income.

Marketing Adjusted EBIT was $2.8 billion, up 14 percent and above previous guidance of $2.5-$2.7 billion.

The decision to hedge a portion of coal production led to what Glencore labelled an "opportunity cost" of $980 million. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Sanjeeban Sarkar; editing by Susan Thomas)