UPDATE 3-Deutsche Telekom core profit growth to halve as U.S. motor slows
* Shares down 1.6 percent (Adds details on US, investments, T-Systems, competitors)
LONDON, March 5 Glencore : * CEO says engaging with China regulator mofcom on final approval for xstrata
deal, does not have major concerns * CEO will look at combined xstrata, Glencore project portfolio after merger,
favours brownfield, organic growth * CEO says sees deal opportunities as major diversified miners shed assets,
competition for assets "less fierce" * CEO declines to comment on future of xstrata division managers, will have new
structure "immediately" after merger
* Shares down 1.6 percent (Adds details on US, investments, T-Systems, competitors)
BONN, Germany, March 2 Deutsche Telekom is keen for its T-Mobile US subsidiary to take part in a consolidation of the U.S. mobile market and is open to being either a buyer or a seller, its chief executive said on Thursday.
* Shares fall 2.1 pct, lag FTSE 100 index (Adds CEO comment, share price reaction, analyst comment)