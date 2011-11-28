LONDON Nov 28 Commodities trader Glencore is in "advanced talks" to take a majority stake in the Rosh Pinah lead and zinc mine in Namibia, a source close to the situation said on Monday.

The 50.04 percent stake is currently held by Exxaro Resouces , with the balance held by Namibian empowerment groups. In southern Africa, the term "empowerment" refers to ownership by or equity transfers to previously excluded blacks.

Exxaro said in July that it wanted to exit the zinc business and focus on growing other, more lucrative parts of its operations, especially coal and iron ore. It said in October that talks on the Rosh Pinah stake sale were ongoing.

Media reports have valued the stake at around $56 million, quoting Macquarie First South.

Glencore declined to comment. ($1 = 8.5002 South African rand) (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques, editing by Ed Stoddard)