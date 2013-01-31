UPDATE 5-Armed faction enters major Libyan oil ports, putting output at risk
* Eastern forces let National Oil Corp to reopen ports last year
* Eastern forces let National Oil Corp to reopen ports last year
* On closing, OMV net profit to take 1.1 bln eur fx hit (Adds details on the deal, background)
PAWNEE, Okla., March 3 The Pawnee Nation filed a lawsuit on Friday in tribal court in Oklahoma against 27 oil and gas producers, seeking damages for an earthquake they said was caused from man-made activity related to hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.