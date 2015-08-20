JOHANNESBURG Aug 20 Glencore's Optimum Coal Mine on Thursday suspended its supply agreement with South Africa's power utility Eskom for the duration of the 'business rescue' of the cash-strapped operation.

Glencore has said the 10 million tonnes-a-year Optimum coal mine is under financial strain as it was selling coal to Eskom for less than the cost of production.

Business rescue, similar to chapter 11 in the United States, allows a financially distressed company to temporarily delay creditors' claims against it or its assets.

The business rescue practitioners said in a statement Optimum has offered to temporarily supply coal to Eskom at the cost of production, a fee higher than what Eskom currently pays, while a new deal is negotiated. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)