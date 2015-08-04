UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 4 Glencore has begun a business rescue process at its South African coal unit due to "unsustainable financial hardship" in supply agreements with power utility Eskom, the company said on Tuesday.
Glencore, which also planned to cut jobs, has been supplying coal to the state-owned utility for less than the cost of production, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Joe Brock)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.