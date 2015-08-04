* Glencore mine shut over job cuts process
* Firm starts business rescue on S.African mine
(Adds Anglo American comment on coal supply contracts)
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 4 South Africa's mines
minister has ordered Glencore to suspend all operations
at a coal mine because of the way it planned to carry out job
cuts.
The country's mining industry is battling sinking commodity
prices, rising costs and labour unrest. Glencore announced in
July it would cut 380 jobs at Optimum and shut part of the mine
due to lower coal prices. It added on Tuesday the mine's
finances were strained because it was supplying state power firm
Eskom with coal at prices lower than the cost of production.
Job losses are a politically and socially charged issue in
Africa's most advanced economy, where the unemployment rate
stands at about 25 percent - although some analysts say the
figure is higher.
Mines Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said on Tuesday the 10
million tonne-a-year mine should be shut because Glencore did
not follow legal procedure in the process of cutting jobs.
"The retrenchments ... were inhumanely conducted and
disregarded all the legal prescripts which govern the process of
retrenchments," he said a statement from his ministry, without
being more specific.
Ramatlhodi later told Reuters the government was suspending
operations at the mine until the issue was resolved.
Glencore, Eskom and the department of trade and industry
will meet later on Tuesday with the mines ministry to try to
find a solution, the minister said.
"BUSINESS RESCUE"
Glencore said it had complied with all legal requirements
relating to job cuts, including consultation with government and
unions for an extended period of time.
It said an agreement signed in 1993 to supply 5.5 million
tons of coal a year to Eskom was unsustainable and that it had
initiated a "business rescue" at Optimum.
Business rescue, similar to chapter 11 in the United States,
allows a financially distressed company to temporarily delay
creditors' claims against it or its assets.
Global coal prices have fallen by around 10 percent this
year, partly due to oversupply, extending losses from a bearish
trend since 2011. This is particularly concerning for South
Africa as it contributes more than any other mining commodity
towards its gross domestic product
Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said it was in the process of
renegotiating its supply contracts with coal companies because
it was paying too much given softer commodity prices. It did not
comment on Glencore's operations.
Anglo American, a major supplier of coal to Eskom,
said it had started talks with the power utility regarding coal
supply contracts.
"The discussions are informed by Eskom's intention to review
its cost structure," Anglo said, adding it welcomed the process.
(Additional reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Pravin
Char and David Evans)