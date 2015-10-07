(Adds detail)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 7 Global miner and commodities
trader Glencore has closed its Eland platinum
mine in South Africa resulting in 818 job losses due to falling
prices and difficult operating conditions, it said on Wednesday.
Spokesman Gugulethu Maqetuka said Eland, in North West
province, had been placed on "care and maintenance" - meaning
that although the mine is closed there is the potential to
restart production at a later date.
Glencore, whose shares have fallen around 60 percent this
year on worries about falling commodity prices as well as its
debt burden, said in August it was considering closing the
mine.
Platinum is down almost 40 percent from last year's
peak and on Friday hit a seven-year low on fears of a drop in
demand for diesel cars after Volkswagen admitted rigging diesel
emissions tests.
Eland produced 35,000 ounces of platinum metals in the first
quarter of this year, Glencore said in May.
The South African mining industry is under pressure from low
prices and rising metals, forcing companies to close shafts and
cut jobs to survive.
This prompted the mining industry, unions and government to
sign a broad plan in August to stem the wave of job cuts, with
little impact so far.
The Eland closure leaves Glencore with Mototolo mine in
Limpopo province, now its only platinum asset in South Africa,
which it jointly owns with Anglo American Platinum.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia and
Susan Thomas)