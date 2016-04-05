JOHANNESBURG, April 5 Fifty seven striking
workers were arrested during a violent strike over wages at a
South African coal mine owned by Glencore, the company
and police said on Tuesday.
The three-week long strike by 160 members of Association of
Mine workers and Construction Union (AMCU) at Glencore's
Wonderfontein coal mine in the eastern Mpumalanga province
turned violent, with workers intimidating other employees and
damaging nearby farms.
Police spokesman Kwapa Macdonald said those arrested were
released on bail. Strikers were at the mine on Wednesday singing
and protesting but were observing picketing orders, she said.
Wonderfontein Coal mine is a joint venture between Glencore
and Shanduka Group, which was founded by Deputy President Cyril
Ramaphosa. The mine produces 3.6 million tonnes annually.
"While the first week of the strike was fairly peaceful, the
strike has turned increasingly violent in the past two weeks,
resulting in the obtaining of a court order against AMCU and its
members to desist from acts of violence at the mine," Glencore
said in a statement.
AMCU was unavailable for comment but their official Twitter
feed confirmed that a strike at the mine was underway.
AMCU also plans a strike due to start on Wednesday at
Sibanye Gold to demand higher wages.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)