UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, Sept 17 British metals group Glencore made a "serious breach" of shareholder protection principles in the way it carried out a recent $2.5 billion equity placing, two trade bodies said on Thursday.
Shareholder pre-emption rights, which give existing shareholders the first refusal on any new share issue, were not applied, the Investment Association and the National Association of Pension Funds said in a joint statement.
"There is no evidence of any suitable consultation with existing shareholders. This sets a very damaging precedent for market practices," the groups said.
Glencore had no immediate comment to make when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.