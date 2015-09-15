(Adds pricing in paragraph 5 and 6)
By Freya Berry
LONDON, Sept 15 British mining and trading group
Glencore has launched a share sale representing almost
10 percent of its issued capital as part of its previously
announced plans to cut debt.
Glencore announced last week that it would raise $2.5
billion via an equity placement in the face of the global
commodity market slump.
The London-listed company said on Tuesday that it plans to
place up to 1.31 billion new shares, representing 9.99 percent
of its share capital.
The majority of the shares will be sold through an
accelerated bookbuild, with the remaining 22 percent taken up by
management as the company's executives try to shore up market
confidence in the business.
The placement is likely to be priced at 125 pence per share,
a source familiar with the offering said on Tuesday, after
investors were told that orders below that price risked missing
out.
The price represents a 2.4 percent discount to the stock's
close of 128.05 pence on Tuesday.
Glencore's high debt compared with mining rivals has weighed
on its share price, which has hit record lows this year.
"As previously announced, the placing is being implemented
to reduce the company's indebtedness and increase financial
strength," it said in a statement.
The company has also said it will sell assets and cut
capital spending.
The placement is being run by Citi and Morgan Stanley
. Barclays is co-bookrunner.
(Reporting By Freya Berry; Additional reporting by Ismail
Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and Savio D'Souza)