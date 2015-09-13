(Repeats story published on Friday, with no changes)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Sept 11 Four years after a stock market
listing made them billionaires, and months after the last ban on
them selling shares expired, most Glencore managers are still
sticking with their boss Ivan Glasenberg - and even preparing to
invest more in the firm.
The loyalty comes as a surprise to many industry players,
particularly in light of the company's current woes which forced
it to suspend dividends this week and announce plans to sell new
shares to cut its $30 billion debt pile.
Rivals and hedge funds had already long bet the managers -
some of the world's top traders like Alex Beard for oil and Tor
Peterson for coal - would be unable to resist the temptation to
cash out after decades of service for the commodities giant.
"I had been honestly thinking most guys would be somewhere
like in the Bahamas by now. It is quite extraordinary that most
of them are still around," said a senior executive at one of
Glencore's trading rivals.
At the time of the $10 billion London flotation in 2011, a
possible exodus of management was a big concern among potential
investors, so Glencore imposed bans - or lock-ups - on
selling shares for stipulated periods after the listing.
The last of these expired in May this year, apart from those
constraining the CEO and finance chief - but not only have most
of the directors held onto their shares, they plan to buy more
in the new issue to prevent their stakes being diluted.
"We had calls from hedge funds recently asking if Alex or
Tor or somebody else sold out. No one did. And everyone will be
investing in a new equity issue," said a high-level source at
Glencore.
Plans for the $2.5 billion issue were announced on Monday as
the mining and trading firm acknowledged the severity of a
commodity market slump, but the timing and shape of the issue
have yet to be decided.
"What we said to shareholders is that we do not wish to be
diluted. Any type of capital raising we do, the senior partners
will be participating. We think that is the way to go," said
Chief Executive Glasenberg.
LAST BILLIONAIRE STANDING
Glasenberg is known for running Glencore with an iron fist
and pushing through decisions, like he has done with most other
crucial moves, such as the $29 billion acquisition of miner
Xstrata in 2012.
There is a rationale for a concerted show of confidence in
Glencore's stock, which has fallen to record lows this month -
down more than half this year - on fears of a major economic
slowdown in China that would hit copper, coal and oil
consumption.
It is designed to show that most veteran managers believe
the company is seriously undervalued and stock prices will
bounce back once commodities market stabilises.
One could also argue the directors became hostages of the
market downturn and that the stock has fallen so sharply that
there is little point in selling out now.
Since the listing, senior managers have been encouraged to
hold onto their shares by the bumper dividends from Glencore,
which has paid out a total of $9 billion.
And even now many, aged in their 40s and 50s, are not yet
ready to plan for a comfortable retirement. They are relatively
young, and still ambitious and hungry for corporate glory,
according to sources familiar with their thinking.
At the time of listing, Glasenberg's stake was worth $9
billion in a company valued at $60 billion.
Fast-forward four years and his 8.4 percent holding, the
second largest after the Qatari Investment Fund, is worth $2.3
billion in a firm valued at about $27 billion - despite the fact
Glencore is operationally much larger after buying Xstrata.
At Thursday's share price of 136 pence, Glasenberg with 1.1
billion shares remains the only senior manager whose stake's
paper value tops $1 billion - compared with six at the time of
the flotation.
The co-heads of zinc, copper and lead, Daniel Mate and
Aristotelis Mistakidis, who own 417.5 million and 414.7 million
shares respectively, would be worth around $874 million and $868
million, according to Reuters calculations.
Peterson and Beard with 366 million and 320 million shares
would be worth $766 million and $670 million respectively.
Smaller shareholders among managers also include Chief
Financial Officer Steven Kalmin with 71.5 million shares, the
head of ferrochrome Stuart Cutler with 78.6 million shares and
the Chairman of Kazzinc, Nikola Popovic, with 94 million.
BUMPER DIVIDEND
If the new equity issue of $2.5 billion goes fully ahead,
the senior managers would have to contribute 22 percent or $550
million, to retain their current stake levels, by percentage.
Glasenberg would have to personally commit $210 million to
the new issue. Since the IPO he has collected over $700 million
from Glencore via dividends.
The CEO has repeatedly said he saw the relatively young
management team sticking with the company for many years.
Beard, in his late 40s, an Oxford-educated Brit has been
with Glencore since 1995, and Peterson, a Swiss-educated
American in his early 50s, has been with the firm since 1992.
Spanish Mate and Greek Mistakidis, both in early 50s, joined in
the late 1980s or early 1990s, when the company was still called
Marc Rich.
Beard, Peterson, Mate, Mistakidis, Kalmin, Cutler, and
Popovic all either declined to comment on were unavailable to
comment.
Senior managers might, however, look with a certain envy at
a small number of their peers who managed to sell out before the
stock plummeted.
Back in 2012-2013, when the stock was worth two to three
times what it is today, the co-heads of aluminium Gary Fegel and
Steven Blumgart and the head of iron ore Christian Wolfensberger
sold their respective 154.8 million, 86.7 million and 87.4
million shares. And Beard's right-hand man, Louis Alvarez, sold
his 81.6 million shares and retired this year.
Investec analyst Marc Elliott said remaining bosses were
taking part in the new issue as they believed Glencore could
bounce back. "If you are refinancing it and you want the rest of
the market to step in and help you finance it, you've got to do
that," he said.
"By putting in meaningful sums of money, they are backing
themselves."
