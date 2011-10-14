LONDON Oct 14 Shares in Glencore International lost l 4. percent on Friday, the top FTSE 100 faller with traders citing talk that Goldman Sachs is undertaking a secondary placing of a $175 million convertible bond for the commodities trader.

Glencore officials were not immediately available to comment.

The placing rumour comes a day after reports that Glencore is nearing a deal to lend $800-$900 million to Indonesia's Bakrie Group to help it refinance debt of $1.35 billion and stave off a potential default, according to sources.

In return, Glencore will be given additional marketing rights on coal produced by Bakrie-controlled Bumi and the loan will be backed by part of the Bakrie Group's 47 percent stake in the coal miner, the sources with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)