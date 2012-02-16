* Glencore details holdings of divisional heads, senior
staff
* Aluminium boss Fegel holds over 2.2 percent - filings
Feb 16 Commodities trader Glencore
detailed the stakes held by some of its top executives
on Thursday, with its head of aluminium emerging as one of the
largest individual shareholders with a stake worth just over $1
billion at current prices.
Glencore, which has agreed to take over miner Xstrata
in what is set to be the sector's largest deal, detailed
the holdings of senior employees who hold shares below the
reporting threshold of 3 percent, but above 1 percent, in a
series of regulatory filings.
The head of its aluminium division, Gary Fegel, with 2.2
percent of the company and 154.8 million shares, emerged as one
of the most significant holders of the stock. Fegel, who took
sole charge of the aluminium division last month, has been with
Glencore since January 2001.
Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities
trader, detailed its top investors above 3 percent last year,
when it ended almost four decades as a private company with a
record market debut. Its largest single shareholder is its chief
executive, Ivan Glasenberg, who holds almost 16 percent.
Others with significant holdings disclosed on Thursday
include Stuart Cutler, who runs the ferrochrome division after
the January shake-up, with 1.1 percent.
Steven Blumgart, a former co-head of Glencore's alumina and
aluminium division who last month became the first senior
executive since the IPO to announce plans to leave, holds 1.25
percent.
Its newly appointed head of iron ore, Christian
Wolfensberger, holds just under 1.3 percent.
