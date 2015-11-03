BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx
Nov 3 Glencore Plc has agreed to sell future silver output from its stake in the Antamina copper mine in Peru to Silver Wheaton Minerals for $900 million in cash in a so-called "streaming" deal, Silver Wheaton said on Tuesday.
Vancouver-based Silver Wheaton will also make ongoing payments of 20 percent of the spot price for silver for every ounce of metal delivered. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx
April 5 U.S. solar company First Solar Inc on Wednesday said it was looking to sell its stake in a publicly traded company it formed with rival SunPower Corp less than two years ago, at the height of investor euphoria over so-called "yieldcos."
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: