LONDON, Sept 13 Glencore subsidiary Kazzinc has commissioned a new copper smelter at its New Metallurgy project in Kazakhstan and will complete a lead smelter at the same project in the first half of next year, bringing its investment to $875 million.

The smelter will allow Kazzinc to produce more profitable refined copper, rather than exporting copper concentrate, and will have the capacity to refine up to 370,000 tonnes per year of concentrate and produce 70,000 tonnes of copper cathodes.

Production could eventually be increased to 87,5000 tonnes of copper cathodes a year.

The new lead smelter will increase production capacity to 168,000 tonnes a year from 130,000.

Glencore owns a 50.7 percent stake in Kazzinc but plans to increase that holding to 93.1 percent as part of a deal announced at the time of its initial public offering. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques)