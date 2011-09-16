LONDON, Sept 16 Ivan Glasenberg, chief executive of commodity trader and miner Glencore , has bought 10 million pounds ($15.8 million) of shares in the group, according to a filing on Friday, adding to his stake of just under 16 percent.

Shares in Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities trader, have been "under water" -- below the offer price of 530 pence -- since its record market debut in May.

At 1050 GMT on Friday, the stock was trading at 450 pence, 15 percent below the offer price but up 2.9 percent on the day as the mining sector benefited from a broadly higher market.

According to a regulatory filing, Glasenberg bought 2.25 million shares on Thursday at 435 pence each.

At current share prices, Glasenberg's shareholding in the group is worth around 4.9 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by David Hulmes)