HONG KONG Feb 2 Trading in shares of Glencore International < 0805.HK > was suspended on Thursday afternoon , according to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The exchange did not give reason for the suspension.

The shares were up 5.53 percent prior to the suspension.

Glencore is nearing an agreement to combine with Xstrata in a deal that may value the combined entity at 52 billion pounds ($82.46 billion), Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the plan. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Charlie Zhu)