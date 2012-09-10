HONG KONG, Sept 10 Trading in shares of Glencore International < 0805.HK> was suspended on Monday, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

The company said in a statement that the suspension was pending the release of information relating to its proposed all-share merger of equals with Xstrata plc. No further details were immediately available.

Glencore hammered out a revised $36 billion bid for miner Xstrata in intense weekend negotiations and is set to detail its new offer to the market as early as Monday, days after proposing 11th-hour changes to save the deal.