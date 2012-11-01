UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Nov 1 Trading in shares of Glencore I nternational Plc was suspended on Thursday a f ternoon, according to a filing with the Hong Kong exchange.
No further details were immediately available.
The stocks was down 1.15 percent at HK$42.6 prior to the suspension.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts