UPDATE 1-S.African rand-rigging cases could conclude in July - source
* Some other banks set to oppose ruling - source (Adds further details, quotes, background)
HONG KONG Jan 18 Trading in shares of commodity trader Glencore International Plc was suspended on Friday, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.
Glencore said in a statement that the suspension was pending the release of "potential inside information." It gave no further details.
The stock was down 1.05 percent at HK$46.9 prior to the suspension.
* Some other banks set to oppose ruling - source (Adds further details, quotes, background)
FRANKFURT, March 10 German media group Bertelsmann expects to raise its stake in its Random House joint venture with Pearson to between 70 and 75 percent and will find a long-term partner if necessary for the rest, its chief executive told Der Spiegel.
JOHANNESBURG, March 10 Sixteen banks accused of colluding to rig South Africa's rand currency could face a competition tribunal in July after a private pre-hearing was held on Friday, a source at the competition commission said.