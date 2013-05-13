UPDATE 1-Hugo Boss sees sales stabilising in 2017 as China recovers
* China same store sales up 20 pct in Q4 (Adds details, background)
HONG KONG May 13 Trading in shares of Glencore International Plc was suspended on Monday morning, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.
The company said the suspension was pending the release of its interim management statement for the first quarter of 2013. No further details were immediately available.
For a copy of the statement, please click here
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by anne Marie Roantree)
* China same store sales up 20 pct in Q4 (Adds details, background)
ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost unchanged at 8,625 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
VIENNA, March 9 Austrian Post reported on Thursday full-year operating profit in 2016 of 202.3 million euros ($213 million) and net profit of 153 million that were in line with the average estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts.