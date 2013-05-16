UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
HONG KONG May 16 Trading in shares of Glencore International Plc was suspended on Thursday afternoon, according to a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
No further details were immediately available.
The stock was down 1.4 percent prior to the suspension, lagging a 0.3 percent gain on the benchmark Hang Seng Index .
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders