HONG KONG, Sept 10 Trading in shares of Glencore Xstrata plc was suspended on Tuesday morning, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

The company said in a statement that the suspension was pending the release of an update on the progress of the integration and future approach to capital allocation to be hosted in London on Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available.

Glencore's shares last closed on Monday at HK$38.90.