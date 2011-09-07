LONDON, Sept 7 Commodities group Glencore
released its first sustainability report on Wednesday
showing it paid $780,000 in major environmental fines last year
and had 18 fatalities.
Glencore, one of the world's largest commodities trader,
promised to launch sustainability reporting during the run-up to
its listing earlier this year after spending decades as a
private company, revealing minimal information about its
business to the general public.
In addition to its trading activities, Glencore also
produces commodities such as copper in Zambia, zinc in
Kazakhstan and coal in South Africa.
The 106-page report said the company incurred four major
environmental fines each worth more than $10,000, relating to
encroachment on protected land at unidentified locations and for
emissions, water discharge and tailings disposal in Kazakhstan.
In contrast, the world's biggest mining group BHP Billiton
reported environmental fines of $35,057 for its
2010 financial year ending in June and miner Rio Tinto
paid $540,328 in fines last year.
Glencore said it was making progress in installing equipment
to capture sulphur dioxide emissions at its Mopani copper
operation in Zambia and the project was due to be completed in
2015.
The company reported 18 fatalities last year, of whom eight
were contractors. This compares with three deaths for Rio, five
at BHP Billiton and 26 at India-focused Vedanta Resources
during its 2010-2011 financial year to the end of March.
"Our first priority is to protect our people from all injury
and make Glencore a zero-harm operation," the report said.
Glencore also said it had joined the Extractive Industries
Transparency Initiative, which seeks to boost accountability and
governance by getting companies to publish what they pay
governments and the nations to disclose how much they receive
from mining and oil production.
Glencore said it had paid $575 million last year in tax and
royalties to governments, including $89 million in Africa and
$308 million in Asia, from its industrial activities, which had
revenues of $10.8 billion.
Glencore's total revenues were $145 billion, the bulk from
trading activities, and total core profit was $6.2 billion, but
the group has historically paid very low taxes on its trading
operation, according to analysts.
Liberum Capital has said Glencore, based in the low-tax
canton of Zug in Switzerland, has paid a corporate tax rate
close to zero on its trading business up until last year due to
its partner ownership structure.
In contrast, BHP Billiton paid $7.1 billion in company taxes
on $71.7 billion in revenues and Rio Tinto paid $7.45 billion in
net taxes to governments on gross revenues of $60.3 billion.
Zambia, Africa's top copper producer, said earlier this year
it planned to audit more miners after previous audits had turned
up as much as $200 million in unpaid taxes.
Glencore's Mopani Copper Mines said a leaked audit that
found the company had not paid all its taxes was based on flawed
methodology.
