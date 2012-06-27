(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text.)

BRUSSELS, June 27 A Belgian court convicted a subsidiary of commodities trader Glencore and others on Wednesday of bribing a European Union official in return for market-sensitive information.

Glencore Grain Rotterdam, part of the world's largest diversified commodities trader, was found guilty of paying an EU official's bumper mobile phone bills and laying on a French holiday to secure information about grain subsidies.

The court also convicted the EU official and some other companies and individuals accused of providing or facilitating bribes. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)