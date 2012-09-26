Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Sept 26 Glencore International Plc's takeover of Canada's biggest grain handler Viterra Inc may not close until as late as Nov. 15, as a review by China's Ministry of Commerce continues, Viterra said on Wednesday.
The C$6.1-billion ($6.2 billion) deal was originally expected to close by late July, pending regulatory approvals.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 23 Shares of GNC jumped from record low levels on Thursday after its interim chief executive invested $5 million in the vitamin and supplement retailer.