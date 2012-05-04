Ashford Hospitality Trust offers to buy FelCor Lodging
Feb 21 Lodging real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc offered to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc in a deal worth about $1.27 billion.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 4 Glencore International PLC said on Friday that Canada's Competition Bureau has sent the company a letter saying it will not oppose Glencore's C$6.1-billion ($6.2 bil lion) friendly takeover bid for top Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc.
Glencore is offering to buy Viterra, which has most of its grain-handling, processing and farm-supply operations in Western Canada, and sell off some parts to two Canadian companies, Agrium Inc and privately held Richardson International Ltd. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 21 Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
* Vail resorts to acquire Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont