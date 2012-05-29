Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
CALGARY, Alberta May 29 Shareholders of Canada's largest grain handler, Viterra Inc on Tuesday voted ne arly 100 percent in favor of a friendly takeover bid by Swiss commodities trader Glencore International PLC.
The deal required approval of two-thirds of the votes cast.
Glencore offered Viterra C$16.25 per share, or C$6.l billion ($5 .9 billion) in March for the company, which owns the biggest share of Western Canada's grain storage and farm supply outlets, as well as nearly all grain storage capacity in South Australia.
($1=$1.03 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary; writing by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Brazilian car rental firm Movida Participações SA has lowered the bottom of the suggested price range for its initial public offering slated for Monday, in a sign investors have the upper hand in pricing new listings amid uncertainty over the government's reform agenda.
Feb 4 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp are nearing a partnership agreement to develop technology, including self-driving, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.