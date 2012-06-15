(Follows alerts)
June 15 Swiss commodities trader Glencore
International PLC said on Friday it has agreed to an
extension of the Canadian government's review of its proposed
takeover of Viterra Inc, Canada's biggest grain handler.
The government's review will determine whether the takeover
is of "net benefit" to the country, and is necessary before the
C$6.1-billion ($6 billion) deal can close.
The review period will be extended by 30 days past the
initial review period, which will end on June 18, Glencore said
in a statement.
Glencore said it still expects the deal to close by the end
of July. Glencore then plans to sell some Viterra assets to
Richardson International Ltd and Agrium Inc ,
pending regulatory approval.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Bangalore Equities
Newsroom; Editing by Peter Galloway)