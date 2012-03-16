By Victoria Howley
| LONDON, March 16
planning a three-way carve-up of Canada's largest grain handler
Viterra, an industry source said, to help navigate a
politically charged federal review process if it wins the
looming bidding war for the company.
Earlier reports said that commodity trading giant Glencore,
also bidding for mining group Xstrata, was planning to
launch a joint offer with two Canadian companies,
privately-owned grain trader Richardson International and
fertilizer producer Agrium.
The industry source told Reuters that Glencore would instead
buy all of Viterra and then sell its retail fertilizer business
to Agrium, with Richardson taking the food processing unit in a
rare and complex so-called "back-to-back" transaction.
Viterra said this week it had established a process for
considering expressions of interest from parties it declined to
name, which sent the stock up 10 percent.
Reuters reported previously that U.S.-based Bunge and
Archer Daniels Midland had made approaches along with
Glencore.
A foreign takeover of Viterra would be subject to a federal
government review to determine whether it is of "net benefit" to
Canada. The government vetoed a takeover of Potash Corp
by Anglo-Austalian mining giant BHP Billiton in 2010,
damaging the country's image as a free market supporter.
Ottawa may be less likely to block a foreign bid for
Viterra, however, because its home province of Saskatchewan has
already said it doesn't see the company as a strategic resource
and does not collect royalty revenues from it, unlike Potash.
Glencore declined to comment.
