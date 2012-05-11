* Wants assurance that farm-input competition won't suffer
* Asks Ottawa to hold Glencore to promises
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 11 The government of the
Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan said on Friday it
wants the federal government to impose conditions on Glencore
International PLC's C$6.1 billion ($6.1 billion)
takeover bid for the country's top grain handler, Viterra Inc
, which is headquartered in Saskatchewan.
The federal Conservative government must decide whether the
foreign takeover is of net benefit to the country. The
independent Competition Bureau is also examining Glencore's
plans to sell parts of Viterra to Agrium Inc and
Richardson International Limited.
The deal would make Glencore, already the world's biggest
diversified commodities trader, a major player in grains
alongside Cargill Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Co
, Bunge Ltd and Louis Dreyfus Corp.
Saskatchewan released a report on Friday that it
commissioned from Informa Economics, which highlights both
positive and negative implications of the takeover for the
province. As a result, Saskatchewan said it will ask Ottawa to
impose conditions on Glencore if it decides to approve the deal.
One concern outlined in the report is Glencore's plan to
sell most of Viterra's Canadian farm-supply outlets - which
offer seed, chemicals and fertilizer to farmers - to Agrium, a
major nitrogen producer and already the top farm supplier in the
United States.
"Glencore has a significant global network that will serve
as a market for Saskatchewan farmers and a vehicle for increased
economic growth in the province," said Saskatchewan Agriculture
Minister Bob Bjornerud. "At the same time, we need to ensure
there is no adverse effect on competition in farm inputs."
Saskatchewan also wants Ottawa to ensure Glencore keeps its
promise to increase capital spending in Western Canada by C$100
million over five years and its promise to make the provincial
capital of Regina the headquarters of Glencore's North American
agriculture business.
Glencore's C$6.1 billion offer for Viterra, which has most
of its grain-handling, processing and farm supply operations in
Western Canada, and some in South Australia, is the biggest
agriculture sector deal in years.
In 2010, Saskatchewan's opposition to a proposed takeover of
Potash Corp by BHP Billiton was seen as key to Ottawa blocking
that deal.
Viterra's shareholders will vote on Swiss-based Glencore's
C$16.25 a share offer on May 29 at a special meeting in Calgary,
Alberta.
Canada's independent Competition Bureau has already said it
will not oppose the takeover, but has not ruled on Glencore's
side deals with Agrium and Richardson.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Peter
Galloway)